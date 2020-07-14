FlexiGroup (ASX:FXL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.29

FlexiGroup Limited (ASX:FXL) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as low as $0.99. FlexiGroup shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 5,554,929 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $408.20 million and a P/E ratio of 6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 399.91, a current ratio of 49.01 and a quick ratio of 48.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.03 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.29.

FlexiGroup Company Profile (ASX:FXL)

FlexiGroup Limited provides consumer revolving finance, card, leasing, and rental financing services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through six segments: Certegy, AU Cards, Consumer Leasing, Commercial Leasing, NZ Leasing, and NZ Cards. The company offers leasing services to consumers, businesses, and corporations; and interest free finance to enable customers to facilitate purchases at participating retailer's point of sale and online.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for FlexiGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexiGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.