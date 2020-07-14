Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.37

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.37 and traded as low as $10.65. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 258,001 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIR.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

