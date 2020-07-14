Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.00

Wilhelmina International Inc (NASDAQ:WHLM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.00 and traded as low as $3.61. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $14.55 million during the quarter.

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

