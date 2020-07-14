China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. China Industrial Group shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 143,800 shares.

About China Industrial Group (OTCMKTS:CIND)

China Industrial Group, Inc through its subsidiary, Cashmere International Holdings Limited, manufactures cashmere products. The company has its principal executive offices in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

