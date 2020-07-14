Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.93

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and traded as high as $82.58. Masonite International shares last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 327,800 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.
The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.75.
In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.
