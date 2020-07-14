Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.93

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.93 and traded as high as $82.58. Masonite International shares last traded at $77.20, with a volume of 327,800 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Masonite International from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $551.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $227,995.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

