Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $5.50. Qumu shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 363,758 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $71.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 17.2% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qumu by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Qumu in the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

