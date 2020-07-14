Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $5.50. Qumu shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 363,758 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QUMU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $71.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qumu Corp will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUMU. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Qumu during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Qumu by 17.2% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 121,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qumu by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in Qumu in the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

China Industrial Group Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
China Industrial Group Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Masonite International Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.93
Masonite International Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $72.93
Qumu Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95
Qumu Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.95
Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.39
Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.39
$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. This Quarter
$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. This Quarter
$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. This Quarter
$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report