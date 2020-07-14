Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.39

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and traded as high as $18.01. Graniteshares Gold Trust shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 241,400 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,837,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,646,000 after purchasing an additional 233,769 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,027,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after buying an additional 2,792,405 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1,261.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,027,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,536,000 after buying an additional 2,805,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,088,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 189,736 shares during the last quarter.

