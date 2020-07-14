$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report $1.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Steel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $3.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $8.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $9.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $11.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in X. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United States Steel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 101,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 21.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 40.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

