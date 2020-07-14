$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to report $1.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year sales of $9.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 million to $17.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $110.33 million, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $122.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.54. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 47.19% and a negative net margin of 8,374.54%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zogenix in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

In related news, EVP Ashish M. Sagrolikar bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $27,610.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 5,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,257.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,019,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,275,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,787 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,709,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,358,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zogenix by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Zogenix by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,472,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ZGNX stock opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

