$42.80 Million in Sales Expected for Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) will announce $42.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.00 million and the highest is $44.60 million. Capital City Bank Group reported sales of $38.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will report full year sales of $169.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $161.70 million to $177.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $165.70 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Capital City Bank Group.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCBG. BidaskClub cut Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $30,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stan W. Connally purchased 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $52,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,556 shares of company stock worth $132,543. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCBG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Capital City Bank Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCBG stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.92. Capital City Bank Group has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

