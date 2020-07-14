Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.19 Million

Analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report sales of $136.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $138.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology reported sales of $98.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year sales of $548.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.20 million to $558.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $596.29 million, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $652.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $132.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 32.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

