Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Million

Analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report sales of $17.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.90 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $18.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $75.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $76.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $75.35 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $75.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Consolidated Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 904.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 7.37. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $188.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

