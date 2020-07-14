Analysts Anticipate RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will report $184.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.14 million and the lowest is $179.24 million. RadNet posted sales of $289.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,432.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $77,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,193,923.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in RadNet by 75.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RadNet in the first quarter worth about $158,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $788.30 million, a P/E ratio of 386.10 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

