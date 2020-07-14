Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.18 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report $49.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.03 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $61.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year sales of $206.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.76 million to $210.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $230.49 million, with estimates ranging from $221.03 million to $248.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.77 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. Main Street Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at $10,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 140.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 362,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 211,754 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 779,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,988,000 after buying an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 1,443.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 69,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Main Street Capital by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares in the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN opened at $29.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.31. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

