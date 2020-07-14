Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.45 and traded as low as $5.80. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 456,400 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Stolper Co acquired a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 185.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 529,639 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.