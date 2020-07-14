Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.28 and traded as low as $11.97. Oak Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $13.12, with a volume of 5,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oak Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $107.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.36%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Janet S. Pelton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,458 shares of company stock worth $117,278. Insiders own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVLY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Oak Valley Bancorp by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

