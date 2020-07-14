Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $9.97. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 31,300 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GRX)
The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.
Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.