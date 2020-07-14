Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.31 and traded as low as $9.97. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 31,300 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,164 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 74,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,897,000.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

