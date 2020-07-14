The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.38

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.38 and traded as low as $17.76. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 345,489 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.38.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,402,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,754 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 358,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 780,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,126,000 after purchasing an additional 325,233 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.