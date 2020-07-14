Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.13 and traded as low as $9.55. Valhi shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 20,675 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Valhi alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. The firm has a market cap of $271.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.28.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Valhi had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Valhi’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valhi by 493.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Valhi by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Valhi by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 66,331 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Valhi by 13.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 52,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valhi by 78.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 110,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 48,550 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valhi Company Profile (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.