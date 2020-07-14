MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.74

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $10.19. MSB Financial shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 32,200 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. MSB Financial had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MSB Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MSB Financial by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

MSB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBF)

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for MSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31
AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12
AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.38
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.38
Valhi Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13
Valhi Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report