MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.74

Shares of MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.74 and traded as low as $10.19. MSB Financial shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 32,200 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $53.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.67.

MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. MSB Financial had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MSB Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MSB Financial by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

MSB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBF)

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.

