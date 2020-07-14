REA Group (ASX:REA) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.24

REA Group Limited (ASX:REA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $96.24 and traded as low as $91.30. REA Group shares last traded at $91.97, with a volume of 269,176 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$91.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$96.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.93.

About REA Group (ASX:REA)

REA Group Limited provides advertising services to the real estate industry in Australia and Asia. It advertises property and property-related services on Websites and mobile apps. The company operates Australian residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, and Flatmates.com.au; Chinese property site myfun.com; and various property portals in Asia.

