Alumina (ASX:AWC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.77

Alumina Limited (ASX:AWC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.77 and traded as low as $1.46. Alumina shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 16,141,098 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of A$1.77.

In other news, insider William Day acquired 20,550 shares of Alumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.58 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of A$32,469.00 ($22,239.04).

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

