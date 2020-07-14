Challenger (ASX:CGF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.16

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.16 and traded as low as $4.16. Challenger shares last traded at $4.36, with a volume of 6,812,852 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.41.

Challenger Company Profile (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Challenger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Challenger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.