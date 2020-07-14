Essentra (LON:ESNT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $330.34

Essentra PLC (LON:ESNT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $330.34 and traded as low as $305.60. Essentra shares last traded at $310.00, with a volume of 345,018 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESNT. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essentra in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Essentra from GBX 420 ($5.17) to GBX 295 ($3.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $815.99 million and a PE ratio of 21.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 301.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 330.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.64.

Essentra Company Profile (LON:ESNT)

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

