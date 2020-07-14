AMP (ASX:AMP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.37. AMP shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 8,753,940 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.40, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.56.

In other AMP news, insider Francesco Ferrari 264,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th.

About AMP (ASX:AMP)

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

