AMP (ASX:AMP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.56

AMP Limited (ASX:AMP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.37. AMP shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 8,753,940 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 464.40, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of A$1.56.

Get AMP alerts:

In other AMP news, insider Francesco Ferrari 264,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th.

AMP Limited operates as a wealth management company in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Australian Wealth Management, AMP Capital, AMP Bank, and New Zealand Wealth Management segments. It offers financial advice services; platform and software administration services; and unit linked personal and employer sponsored plans with insurance, retirement income, and managed investment products.

Read More: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for AMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.