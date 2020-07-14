Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.47

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.47 and traded as low as $24.60. Value Line shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $244.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Value Line by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Value Line by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

