Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.47

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.47 and traded as low as $24.60. Value Line shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $244.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)
Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.
