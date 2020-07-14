Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.47

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.47 and traded as low as $24.60. Value Line shares last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 1,100 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Value Line from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $244.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Value Line by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Value Line by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Value Line by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Value Line during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31
AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12
AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.38
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.38
Valhi Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13
Valhi Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report