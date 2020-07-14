NIB (ASX:NHF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.08

Shares of NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.08 and traded as low as $4.51. NIB shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 1,391,716 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

NIB Company Profile (ASX:NHF)

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

