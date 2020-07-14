Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.62

Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $3.30. Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 600 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.62.

About Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund (ASX:FSF)

Fonterra Shareholders Fund is a unit trust. The fund is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

