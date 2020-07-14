Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $2.51. Star Entertainment Group shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 5,395,960 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12.

In other news, insider Gerard Bradley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.34 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$35,055.00 ($24,010.27).

About Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

Further Reading: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.45
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31
Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.31
AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12
AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.38
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.38
Valhi Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13
Valhi Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.13


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report