Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.27

Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $2.51. Star Entertainment Group shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 5,395,960 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.62 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 19.12.

In other news, insider Gerard Bradley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.34 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of A$35,055.00 ($24,010.27).

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

