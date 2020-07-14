Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $0.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Mackie downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.65.

Shares of GTE stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.71.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,663,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 136,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,224,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 620,323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 91,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 77,969 shares in the last quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

