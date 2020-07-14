Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Contract Drilling Inc. provides land drilling services for oil and natural gas producers primarily in the United States. The Company provides the US E&P industry a fleet of ShaleDriller (TM) rigs for drilling and development of shale and tight oil basins in North America. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ICD. ValuEngine upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Independence Contract Drilling to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Independence Contract Drilling to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.24. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 7.72.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.88) by $0.06. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 47.67% and a negative return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICD. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 31,886 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 88,924 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

