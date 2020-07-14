Zacks Investment Research Downgrades HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) to Sell

HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halfords Group Plc engages in the retail of automotive, cycling products as well as auto repair. It operating segments includes Halfords Retail and Halfords Autocentres. Halfords Retail segment comprises the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products. Halfords Autocentres segment involves in car servicing and repair operation. Halfords Group Plc is headquartered in Redditch, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93.

HALFORDS GRP PL/ADR Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

