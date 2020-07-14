i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $38.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Shares of IIIV opened at $26.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.28 million, a PE ratio of -178.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.45.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $39.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 406.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 43.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

