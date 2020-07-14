Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gazprom is the world’s largest gas company basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons. Gazprom’s mission is to provide effective and well-balanced gas supply to Russian customers and to safely implement long-term gas export contracts. Gazprom’s strategy is to acquire the leading position among the global energy companies by entering new markets, diversifying core business activities and ensuring reliable supplies. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GZPFY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) stock opened at $23.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

About Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR)

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

