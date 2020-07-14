Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get Harrow Health alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HROW. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Harrow Health from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Shares of HROW opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Harrow Health has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 47.54% and a negative return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 203,100 shares of company stock worth $1,103,084 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Harrow Health by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harrow Health during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 38.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harrow Health (HROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.