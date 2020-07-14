L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.16

L S Starrett Co (NYSE:SCX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.16 and traded as low as $3.14. L S Starrett shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 8,700 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get L S Starrett alerts:

L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. L S Starrett had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in L S Starrett by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 42,855 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L S Starrett in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of L S Starrett by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in L S Starrett by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 337,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.04% of the company’s stock.

About L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products primarily in North America, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for L S Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L S Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.