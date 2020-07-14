H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEES. ValuEngine upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. H&E Equipment Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 2.33. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.03 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence C. Karlson bought 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $38,266.25. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3,573.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on H&E Equipment Services (HEES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.