Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunovant Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on autoimmune diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of IMVT-1401 which is a novel, fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor which is in clinical stage. Immunovant Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Immunovant alerts:

IMVT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura raised their price objective on Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of IMVT opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35. Immunovant has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of -15.81.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 119.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 1,917.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunovant (IMVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.