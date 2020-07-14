Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $0.93. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 19,934 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark decreased their price target on Indigo Books & Music from C$5.15 to C$2.40 in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

Get Indigo Books & Music alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 676.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported C($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$178.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Indigo Books & Music Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Indigo Books & Music Company Profile (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc operates as a book, gift, and specialty toy retailer in Canada. The company also offers kids, toy, baby, home, fashion, paper, and electronics products. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 86 superstores and 123 small format stores under the Indigo, Chapters, Coles, Indigospirit, and The Book Company names.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.