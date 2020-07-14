GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GTT Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

NYSE GTT opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.64. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.93 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in GTT Communications by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in GTT Communications by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 159,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in GTT Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

