Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HLMAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS HLMAF opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.94. Halma has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

