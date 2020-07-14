Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 20,658 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 710% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,550 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 137,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Truist Financial by 22.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TFC opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

