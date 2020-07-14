SDL (LON:SDL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $517.16

SDL plc (LON:SDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $517.16 and traded as high as $518.00. SDL shares last traded at $500.00, with a volume of 17,072 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on SDL from GBX 585 ($7.20) to GBX 495 ($6.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SDL in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.71 million and a P/E ratio of 23.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 498.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 517.16.

In related news, insider Gordon Stuart acquired 4,152 shares of SDL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 474 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £19,680.48 ($24,219.15). Also, insider Adolfo Hernandez acquired 10,000 shares of SDL stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($55,377.80).

SDL Company Profile (LON:SDL)

SDL plc provides content management and language translation services. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Global Content Technologies segments. The company offers translation services; enterprise, desktop, and statistical machine translation technologies; and content and knowledge management technologies.

