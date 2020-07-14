PDC Energy (PDCE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PDC Energy (NASDAQ: PDCE):

7/13/2020 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $25.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2020 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PDC Energy, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, developing and exploring crude oil, NGLs and natural gas. It has operations primarily in the Western and Eastern regions of the United States. Its Western Operating Region is primarily focused on development in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. Its Eastern Operating Region is focused on development activity in the liquid-rich portion of the Utica Shale play in Ohio. The Company is also focused on development drilling programs in resource plays. PDC Energy, Inc., formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

7/3/2020 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2020 – PDC Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/20/2020 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/10/2020 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/3/2020 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

6/2/2020 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/23/2020 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/22/2020 – PDC Energy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/21/2020 – PDC Energy was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. PDC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $757.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland bought 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $74,988.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,729.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after buying an additional 2,178,114 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 355.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,001,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 579,858 shares during the period.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

