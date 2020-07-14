Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Etsy (ETSY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) in the last few weeks:

6/30/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/26/2020 – Etsy is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/25/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $80.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $88.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/16/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2020 – Etsy was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $71.00.

6/6/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2020 – Etsy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $61.00 to $67.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – Etsy was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Etsy stock opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 171.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.68. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $577,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,913 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,958.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 80,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $8,732,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,732,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 433,589 shares of company stock worth $36,498,145. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Etsy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,003,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,952 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,562 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $132,900,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

