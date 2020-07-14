VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VBI Vaccines Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel technologies to expand vaccine protection. The company’s eVLP vaccine platform allows for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines which closely mimic the target virus. Its lead eVLP asset is a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine. Its second platform is a thermostable technology that enables the development of vaccines and biologics. VBI Vaccines Inc., formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Cambridge, MA. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VBIV. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.10.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.15 million, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 1.74. VBI Vaccines has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 9,090,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $10,999,999.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 64.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 832.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

