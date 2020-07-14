Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.25 Million

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) will announce sales of $21.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.00 million to $21.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year sales of $109.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $110.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $132.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of GDYN opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $13.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

