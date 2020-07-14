Analysts Expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report sales of $73.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.25 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted sales of $76.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year sales of $297.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.91 million to $303.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $303.09 million, with estimates ranging from $299.34 million to $309.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.95 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRE opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

