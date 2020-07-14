Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MORF. ValuEngine downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Morphic alerts:

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $268,644.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,684.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,903 shares of company stock worth $1,981,640 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Morphic by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Morphic by 326.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 102.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $786.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. Morphic has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.