Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MORF. ValuEngine downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.
In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $451,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $268,644.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,684.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,903 shares of company stock worth $1,981,640 in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a market cap of $786.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.11. Morphic has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $33.50.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
