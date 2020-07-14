Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle PLC (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tate & Lyle in a report issued on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Investec lowered shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS TATYY opened at $32.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.78. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

